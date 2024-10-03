No caste discrimination in prisons, rules SC, strikes down prison manuals

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Thursday held the colonial prison policy that a man of 'higher caste' cannot be forced to work at any trade as it would 'disgrace him' and his family amounts to caste discrimination and is violative of the Constitution.

The bench delivered the judgment in a petition filed by journalist Sukanya Shanta, who highlighted the existence of caste-based segregation in prisons. The court struck down as unconstitutional the provisions of the prison manuals of several states, including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

The bench took objection to the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh prison manual, which provided that a convict sentenced to simple imprisonment, shall not be called upon to perform duties of a "degrading or menial character" unless he belongs to a "class or community accustomed to perform such duties".

The West Bengal prison manual said sweepers should be chosen from the ‘Mether or Harijan caste, also from the Chandal or other castes’.