Caste census needed for 90% people sitting out of system: Rahul Gandhi

"We want the data. How many Dalits, OBC (Other Backward Classes), tribals, women, minorities, general caste people are there. We are trying to protect the Constitution through this demand for a caste census," he added.

Rahul Gandhi said the Constitution is not for the 10 per cent of the country's population, it is for all the citizens.

"The Constitution is protected by poor people, labourers, tribals and not (industrialist Gautam) Adani. If 90 per cent people do not have participatory rights, the Constitution cannot be protected.

"Our aim is to protect the Constitution. This (the Constitution) is a protective shield for the poor, farmers and labourers. Without it, the situation would be as it used to be earlier in the times of kings and emperors, who did whatever they wanted," he said.

The former Congress chief alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to replicate the model of kings and emperors.

"You (Modi) consider yourself non-biological. You consider yourself connected with the god. Right after the (Lok Sabha) election, you had to bow down before the Constitution. This was not done by us but by people," he said.

Rahul Gandhi said those who think that the "caste census" can be stopped or the 50-per cent ceiling on reservation cannot be lifted are dreaming.

"This will definitely happen. It cannot be stopped. Neither the caste census nor an economic survey or an institutional survey can be prevented and the 50-per cent barrier will also fall. All of these will happen," he said.

The Congress leader asserted that the people of the country have made up their mind in favour of a "caste census".

"The order of the people has come. The prime minister should accept it and implement it. If he does not do so, someone else will become the prime minister," he said.

Hitting out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, Rahul Gandhi said ever since he joined politics in 2004, he has been "bothered and disturbed" by the leaders of the saffron party.

"I consider them (BJP leaders) as my guru, those who taught me what not to do. This is an ideological fight (with the BJP) and it will continue," he added.