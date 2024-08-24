Protectors of caste inequality killed Mahatma Gandhi: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, 24 August, said that the protectors of caste inequality killed the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

“The protectors of caste inequality were the ones who killed Mahatma Gandhi. Many have been deprived of education due to the caste system which has resulted in increased inequality. It’s ironic, that the educated are becoming more casteist,” the chief minister said while addressing an international seminar titled ‘Mahatma Gandhi for the 21st Century’ held at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru in memory of the 75th year of Gandhi Memorial Fund.

He said that Gandhi’s teachings and guidance are not limited to the 20th century but are relevant even today.

“Gandhiji practised peace, truth, justice, and brotherhood throughout his life. If the whole world adopts the quality of mutual love, we can then live in harmony,” the Chief Minister said

Citing Stephen Hawking’s statement that humanity should not be forced to seek other planets for survival, the chief minister warned that if tolerance is not instilled among people, there will be destruction.

He said that if communal sentiments continue to grow, the vision of ‘Vishwamanava’ (Universal brotherhood) by Kuvempu will be difficult to realise.