Congress criticises Karnataka governor’s bias, defends Siddaramaiah

Ahead of next week’s high court hearing concerning the controversial Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has received strong support from Congress leaders. The party has pledged to vigorously contest the case and is exploring all avenues, including a potential meeting with the President of India.

Following discussions with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, Siddaramaiah criticised the Karnataka governor’s decision to authorise his prosecution as illegal. He has already challenged this move in court.

“The challenge has been filed in court, though I prefer not to specify which one at this moment. The case is scheduled for 29 August. We trust in the legal system. The governor’s decision is unconstitutional and illegal, and we believe we will receive justice through the courts,” Siddaramaiah said.

Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar, who joined Siddaramaiah at the meeting, emphasised the party’s unity and commitment to address the legal matter without intimidation. “The Congress leadership is firmly supporting Siddaramaiah,” Shivakumar said.

Kharge and Gandhi, along with senior Congress figures K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala, engaged in detailed discussions with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at the party headquarters in Delhi. Surjewala informed reporters that the Congress would challenge both the legal and political aspects of the prosecution sanction.

“The sanction from the governor is both legally and politically flawed,” Surjewala declared. “We will contest it in court and in the court of public opinion, where we have strong support. We have faith in the Constitution and the judiciary to deliver a fair outcome.”