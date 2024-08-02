No discussion on home ministry in Parliament, but why?

Two Trinamool Congress (TMC) members of the Rajya Sabha, Derek O’Brien and Sagarika Ghose, have drawn attention to the Opposition demand for a discussion on the functioning of the all-powerful Union home ministry during the current Budget session, which is expected to conclude on 12 August.

No time has apparently been allotted in the Lok Sabha for any such discussion in this session. Possibly because the Rajya Sabha had not issued its full schedule until Friday, the Opposition has seized the opportunity to draw the chair’s attention to the demand.

When was the home ministry last discussed in Parliament? When did the Union home minister answer questions about his ministry? While most observers cannot readily recall when, they agree that the home ministry is among the more important ones in government.

The ministry not only handles all Central investigative and police organisations in the country, its mandate extends to foreigners, citizenship, human rights, women’s safety, official languages, Centre-state relations, inter-state relations, administration of Union Territories, prison reforms and so on. It is also responsible for internal security and border management. The staff strength of the department is also significantly higher than many other ministries.

Yet, there seems to be no urgency to discuss its functioning and performance in Parliament. As O'Brien wrote in an X post, "15 opposition parties want a discussion on the Working of Ministry of Home Affairs. This is a top priority. The Rajya Sabha is the council of states, every state has to deal with the home ministry. We want to engage with the home minister."