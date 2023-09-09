No dispute in NCP, a few mischievous individuals defected: Sharad Pawar-led faction tells EC

The Sharad Pawar-led faction of the NCP on Saturday said that it has told the Election Commission that there was no dispute in the party, except that a few mischievous individuals have defected from the organisation for their personal ambitions, a reference to the rebel group headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

In a statement, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by the former Union minister said the Election Commission (EC) had sought its response to a petition filed by Ajit Pawar, and the party submitted its "preliminary response" to the poll panel on September 7.

"We have established the recurring contradictory stands of Ajit Pawar and how he has, without any legal or material basis, made a claim before the Election Commission," the Sharad Pawar faction said.