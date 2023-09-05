SC to EC: No deletion of names from voters’ lists without notice

The Supreme Court of India, in a judgement delivered on 4 August, had directed the Election Commission of India to ensure that voters’s names are not deleted without proper on-ground verification and without serving notice first.

The judgement followed reports from different parts of the country of large-scale deletion of voters, mostly from minority communities and disadvantaged groups, pointed out Jagdeep Chhokar of the Association of Democratic Reforms at a media interaction in New Delhi on Monday, 4 September.

'No deletion should be done without following due process of law as contained in the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960,' the court had ordered. 'In all cases, a notice must be issued to the elector and must be duly served on him.”

Several other suggestions and demands are now being placed in a memorandum to be submitted to the Election Commission. These are based on recommendations made by the Citizens’ Commission on Elections headed by Justice Madan Lokur, retired Supreme Court judge.