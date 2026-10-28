No doubt Kuki militant group was involved in Naga killings: Manipur Dy CM Losii Dikho

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho has alleged that a Kuki militant group headed by the husband of fellow deputy chief minister Nemcha Kipgen was involved in the killings of six Naga men earlier this year, saying she should resign or use her influence to stop the violence.

Dikho, a three-term Naga People’s Front (NPF) MLA from Mao in Senapati district, told PTI in an interview that his allegations were based partly on conversations with people who had been released from captivity. The killings, which took place during a hostage crisis between Naga and Kuki communities in May and June, are being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Kipgen’s husband, Thangboi Kipgen, heads the Kuki National Front (President), or KNF(P), one of the outfits covered by the tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement involving the Centre, the Manipur government and Kuki armed groups. Nemcha Kipgen has previously denied allegations of collusion with militants.

“She should step down. If she does not want to leave her position, she should immediately tell her husband’s organisation to stop fighting and killing Nagas,” Dikho told PTI.

He alleged that accounts given by people released from captivity had made the group’s involvement clear to him.

“The people who were subsequently released from abduction also spoke to me. They spoke about the exchange of those who had been abducted and how the releases were arranged. It was very clear to us who was involved. There is no doubt about it,” he said.

Dikho also questioned Kipgen’s silence during the crisis, claiming that attempts to contact her while the six Naga men were missing had failed.

“When those six Naga brothers were abducted, before they were killed, we tried to communicate with her, but we failed. That is why we are so unhappy with her,” he said.

Naga MLAs seek action from Centre

Dikho and seven other Naga MLAs in Manipur wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah in late August, seeking action against Kipgen, the arrest of Kuki militant leaders allegedly involved in attacks on Nagas, and the abrogation of the SoO agreement.

The agreement, renegotiated in September 2025, expired in September this year without renewal. Officials have said that the Centre and Kuki outfits continue to respect its terms despite the absence of a fresh agreement.