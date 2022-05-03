No future for any more parties in Bihar, says Sushil Modi

In a veiled attack on political strategist Prashant Kishor over his rumoured entry in Bihar politics, as well as other smaller outfits, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday said there are only four mainstream political parties in the state



"Apart from these four political parties, there is no future for other political parties. In democracy, anyone has the right to do political experiments or make political parties. There are hundreds of political parties in the country. If anyone wants to make a new canal, it would not affect evergreen rivers," he said.