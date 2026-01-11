'No hashtag could save our house'

“It could happen to any Muslim family,” Afreen Fatima, then 24 years old, told Article14, 12 hours before her nightmare came true.

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh accused her father of masterminding a riot in Allahabad, detained her mother and sister, declared their home illegal, and demolished it on 12 June 2022 in a feverish spectacle beamed on news channels. Afterwards, reporters picked through the debris left by the bulldozers.

In the year that followed, the State slapped baseless case after case and a preventive detention order against her father Javed Mohammad, a businessman and prominent social activist in the city who had been critical of the BJP amid rising Islamophobia, but also worked closely with the local administration over local matters concerning Muslims.

“A dehumanising year,” is how Fatima described it.

A linguistics graduate from Aligarh Muslim University and Jawaharlal Nehru University, she was then a fiery activist, far more outspoken about the plight of Muslims under the BJP than her mild-mannered father. But as energies shifted to securing his release from jail, she seemingly stepped back from the frontlines.

When Mohammad was released after 21 months in jail [on 16 March 2024], after securing bail in all eight cases against him, he told Article 14, “Is it not the limit? First, they slapped five cases, then the NSA, then three more, then the Gangster Act, then the Arms Act. It is only because of God’s mercy that I have come out. This injustice is an atrocity.”

Over three-and-a-half years after authorities arrested Fatima’s father and demolished his family home, citing illegal construction, no formal charges have been filed against the alleged mastermind of the UP riots triggered by a BJP leader’s controversial remarks about the Prophet Mohammad.