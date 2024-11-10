Bulldozer justice simply unacceptable under rule of law, says SC

Holding that the entire process which was followed by the state was "high handed", the bench directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to the petitioner, whose house was razed for a road project, as an interim measure.

"Justice through bulldozers is unknown to any civilised system of jurisprudence. There is a grave danger that if high handed and unlawful behaviour is permitted by any wing or officer of the state, demolition of citizens' properties will take place as a selective reprisal for extraneous reasons," the verdict delivered on November 6 said.

"Citizens' voices cannot be throttled by a threat of destroying their properties and homesteads. The ultimate security which a human being possesses is to the homestead,” said the judgement penned by the CJI.

The 6 November verdict, which was uploaded on the apex court website later, said the law does not undoubtedly condone unlawful occupation of public property and encroachments.

The bench said there were municipal laws and town-planning legislation which contain adequate provisions for dealing with illegal encroachments.

"Where such legislation exists the safeguards which are provided in it must be observed. We propose to lay down certain minimum thresholds of procedural safeguards which must be fulfilled before taking action against properties of citizens," it said.

It said the officials of the state who carry out or sanction such unlawful action must be proceeded against for disciplinary action.

"Their infractions of law must invite criminal sanctions. Public accountability for public officials must be the norm. Any action in respect of public or private property must be backed by due process of law," the bench said.

It said before acting in pursuance of a road widening project, the state or its instrumentalities must ascertain the existing width of the road in terms of official records or maps.