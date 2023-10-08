No intention to shift Sanjay Singh from ED lockup, agency tells Delhi court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday told a court in Delhi that it has no intention to shift Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy, out of the probe agency's lockup.

The submission was made in response to Singh's allegation that false grounds were being created to shift him to a police lockup without CCTV to torture him.

The central probe agency submitted before special judge Vikas Dhull that it had proposed to shift Singh to the Tughlak Road police station lockup owing to pest control work in the ED office lockup, but it was no longer needed as the process has been completed.

The judge, after noting the submission of the ED, disposed of Singh's application as "infructuous".

"In light of submissions made by Special Counsel for ED, the application filed by applicant/ accused has become infructuous and stands disposed of accordingly," the court said.