Sanjay Singh arrest: AAP workers try to break down police barricades
Hundreds of AAP protestors, including senior leaders Gopal Rai and Atishi, were halted by the police as they headed towards the Delhi BJP headquarters
Amid an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stir against Sanjay Singh's arrest, protestors tried to jump police barricades at DDU Marg to reach the Delhi BJP headquarters, though they were stopped by the police, resulting in a minor scuffle.
Senior leaders Gopal Rai and Atishi also joined the protest along with hundreds of AAP workers. “On the directions of the BJP and the prime minister, the ED raided Sanjay Singh’s house and later arrested him. The ED did not find anything in his house, so why was he arrested?” Rai asked.
A senior ED official earlier told IANS that Singh has been arrested under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) but did not share more details.
The arrest comes after the financial probe agency sleuths carried out searches at Singh's residence in Delhi's North Avenue area since the morning of Wednesday, 4 October.
Singh is the second senior AAP leader to be arrested in an alleged liquor excise scam after former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI in February this year and by the ED in March.
The ED has filed four charge sheets in the case and has mentioned Singh in them. The ED’s money laundering case is based on the CBI FIR filed last year in August based on a complaint of alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case.
