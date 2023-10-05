Sanjay Singh arrest: AAP workers try to break down police barricades

Amid an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stir against Sanjay Singh's arrest, protestors tried to jump police barricades at DDU Marg to reach the Delhi BJP headquarters, though they were stopped by the police, resulting in a minor scuffle.

Senior leaders Gopal Rai and Atishi also joined the protest along with hundreds of AAP workers. “On the directions of the BJP and the prime minister, the ED raided Sanjay Singh’s house and later arrested him. The ED did not find anything in his house, so why was he arrested?” Rai asked.

A senior ED official earlier told IANS that Singh has been arrested under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) but did not share more details.