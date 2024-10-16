No mobile phones in Mumbai polling booths during voting: Poll official

Voters in Mumbai will not be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the polling booths at the time of voting during next month's Maharashtra assembly elections, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagrani said on Wednesday.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on 20 November, and votes will be counted on 23 November.

Addressing a press conference at the BMC headquarters, Gagrani, who has been appointed as the district election officer for Mumbai and suburbs, said voters will either have to leave their mobile phones at home or hand them over to someone outside the polling station.

"Mobile phones will not be allowed inside the polling stations...Voters should make their own arrangement in this regard before entering the polling station," he said in response to a query.

Gagrani said the issue of whether mobile phones will be allowed at the polling booths was brought to the notice of the Election Commission of India (ECI) authorities during their recent visit to the city as there was confusion over it during the Lok Sabha polls.