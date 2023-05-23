No moral policing in guise of imposing law and order, says Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday vowed to put an end to moral policing in the state, and asked police officials to ensure that there is no discrimination between religions, while maintaining law and order.



In his maiden meeting with top police officials after the Congress government came to power, he warned concerned officials that they would be held responsible if law and order situation deteriorates and directed them to take strict action against those disturbing harmony through social media posts.



"We have asked the police to be people friendly, they should be courteous towards people who come to file complaints. Not only the police inspector, DCPs will also be held responsible for crimes and illegal acts like -- rowdyism, clubs, drug menace -- in any of their police station limits, and action will be taken against them," Siddaramaiah said.



Addressing reporters here, he said, "during the maintenance of law and order, there should not be any discrimination between religions, and everyone should be seen equally, and should be protected equally."

"No moral policing here on, we will put an end to this..." he added.