Are you trying to 'saffronise' police dept, Shivakumar asks officers

The message of change should reach people. Your earlier behaviour won't be tolerated. I know how you (the police department) behaved with me and CM Siddaramaiah during the PayCM campaign. You lodged cases against us. Thousands of false cases were lodged against our party workers. They were harassed. You did not spare me and Siddaramaiah, you could have done worse to normal people," Shivakumar said.



"However, you (police) did not lodge any case against the opposite party (then ruling BJP). You danced to their tunes and colluded with them. Why have you not booked a case on those who issued a statement that Siddaramaiah should be dealt with in the same way as erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan? He provoked murder, but you didn't book him (former IT and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan)," Shivakumar stated.



"Is that not a crime? We have evidence of whatever you have done. All this will not be tolerated henceforth. You should change, your conduct should change. If not, we will have to change you. We will not carry forward hatred. We don't believe in it. Change yourself, start work afresh and give peace to the people," Shivakumar maintained.