No more 'Modi ka Parivar', please—by PM Modi's orders
The newly sworn-in prime minister has called on his supporters to remove the tag from their social media handles
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, June 11, urged his supporters to remove the 'Modi ka Parivar (Modi's family)' label from their social media handles, saying the election win of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has effectively conveyed the message it was meant to.
BJP members and his supporters had identified themselves on social media platforms as 'Modi ka Parivar' in March, following opposition leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's barb that Modi had no family of his own. The prime minister had retorted that the people of India were his family.
In a post on X, Modi claimed on Tuesday, 'Through the election campaign, people across India added 'Modi Ka Parivar' to their social media as a mark of affection towards me. I derived a lot of strength from it. The people of India have given the NDA a majority for the third consecutive time, a record of sorts, and have given us the mandate to keep working for the betterment of our nation.'
He added, 'With the message of all of us being one family having been effectively conveyed, I would once again thank the people of India and request that you may now remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' from your social media properties. The display name may change, but our bond as one Parivar striving for India's progress remains strong and unbroken.'
Modi also changed his profile and header photos on his X handle. The latest pictures are of his first day in office and the NDA government's swearing-in ceremony for the third term.
