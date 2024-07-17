No need for sabka saath, sabka vikas, we support those who support us: Suvendu

Senior West Bengal BJP and former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday attributed the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls in the state to lack of support from the minority community, asserting that sabka saath, sabka vikas was unnecessary and proposing instead hum unke saath jo humare saath (we are with those who are with us).

Addressing an extended session of the BJP's state executive committee, Adhikari also dismissed the need for a minority morcha of the party. Later, he clarified that his comments had been taken out of context and asserted that he embodies in letter and spirit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas.

Addressing the session, Adhikari said, "I have spoken for nationalist Muslims as well. We all used to say sabka saath, sabka vikas, but I would not say this anymore because I think it should be hum unke saath jo humare saath (we are with those who are with us)... no need for Minority Morcha."

Minorities in West Bengal, constituting nearly 30 per cent of the electorate, helped TMC sweep minority-dominated pockets in southern West Bengal in the Lok Sabha polls, whereas the division of the community's vote between the Left-Congress alliance and the TMC in north Bengal helped the BJP score in several seats in the region, according to political observers.