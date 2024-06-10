Still no peace in Manipur, address situation on priority: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday expressed concern over peace eluding Manipur even after one year and said the situation in the strife-torn north eastern state must be considered with priority.

Addressing a gathering of RSS trainees at the concluding programme of the organisation's 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg — Dwitiya' at Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan premises in Reshimbagh in Nagpur, he said conflict in various places and in society is not good.

He also emphasised the need to move forward from election rhetoric and focus on problems facing the nation. "Manipur is waiting for peace for the last one year. There was peace in Manipur 10 years ago. It felt like gun culture had finished there. But the state has suddenly seen violence," he said.