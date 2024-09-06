Central law to stop violence against healthcare professionals stalled

The Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) has revealed that a decision had been taken that there was to be no separate legislation prohibiting violence against doctors and other healthcare professionals, a response sought under the RTI (Right to Information) Act revealed.

The decision was seemingly taken after the draft 'The Healthcare Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2019' was prepared by the MoHFW and circulated for consultation.

The draft legislation sought to penalise those assaulting doctors and other healthcare professionals with imprisonment of up to 10 years and fines of Rs 2 lakh-10 lakh. It was said that an offence under this Act would be cognisable and non-bailable. However, the draft was reportedly stalled by the ministry of home affairs for reasons as yet undisclosed.

Rights activist Dr K.V. Babu had requested the MoHFW for information on the status of the draft legislation, and copies of all communications between MoHFW, the home ministry and the prime minister’s office regarding the proposed Bill between 2 September 2019 and 17 August 2024, which was when he filed the request.

On 17 August, representatives of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Associations (FORDA), the Indian Medical Association (IMA), and the Resident Doctors’ Associations of Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals in Delhi met with health ministry officials in New Delhi.