No poison found: Viscera report of Mukhtar Ansari

The viscera test report of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, on Tuesday, 23 April, stated that no poison has been found.
Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest at the Rani Durgawati Medical College in Banda district on 28 March while serving a conviction in jail.
Mukhtar’s brother and MP Afzal Ansari had alleged that the gangster-turned-politician was killed by poisoning.
The post-mortem report confirmed that Ansari died of cardiac arrest.
Ansari's family has alleged that he died due to "slow poisoning" in the jail.
A senior hospital source, who oversaw the post-mortem examination and had access to the report, said on condition of anonymity, "The cause of death of Mukhtar Ansari was found to be heart attack (myocardial infarction)."
The autopsy was conducted by a panel of five doctors.
Umar Ansari, the younger son of Mukhtar Ansari, was present when the post-mortem was conducted at the Rani Durgavati Medical College.
Mukhtar Ansari straddled the worlds of crime and politics in Uttar Pradesh. The gangster-politician was booked in 65 criminal cases ranging from murder to extortion and was elected an MLA five times on the tickets of different political parties.
Born into an influential family in 1963, Ansari entered the world of crime to establish himself and his gang in the government contract mafia that was then flourishing in the state.
His tryst with crime began as early as 1978, when Ansari was just 15 years of age. He had his first brush with the law when he was booked for criminal intimidation at Saidpur Police Station of Ghazipur.
Published: 23 Apr 2024, 2:14 PM