No reason to indulge in speculation: Congress boycotts Lok Sabha exit polls

The Congress announced on Friday that it would not participate in any television debates about exit poll outcomes scheduled for 1 June. The party emphasised that debates should serve to inform the public, not indulge in speculation and sensationalism. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera stated that the party prefers to wait for the actual election results, which are set to be announced on 4 June.

In a post on X, Khera said, "Voters have cast their votes and their verdict is secured. The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP. The Indian National Congress will not participate in the debates on #ExitPolls. The purpose of any debate should be to inform the people. We will happily partake in debates from 4th June onwards."