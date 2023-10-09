No reason why India cannot take back 'Sindhu': Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that if 'Ram Janmabhoomi' can be taken back after 500 years, there is no reason why India cannot take back ‘Sindhu’ — the Sindh province, now in Pakistan.

Of course, the remark once more raises the spectre of Akhand Bharat that created such a furore earlier this year with Nepal objecting during the inauguration of the new parliament building. Then again, it has long been the position of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the womb of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the playground of its Hindutva orientation.

According to a press statement issued by the state government late on the night of Sunday, 8 October, Adityanath said while addressing the two-day National Sindhi Convention: "After 500 years, a grand temple of Lord Ram is being constructed in Ayodhya. Ram Lalla will be seated again in his temple by the prime minister in January. If Ram Janmabhoomi can be taken back after 500 years, there is no reason why we cannot take back Sindhu."

The chief minister also shared the message and images from the convention from his official handle on the social platform X.