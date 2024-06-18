No respite from heatwave, maximum in Delhi likely to touch 45 degrees Celsius

The national capital on Tuesday, 18 June, recorded a minimum temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average.

The weather department has predicted mainly clear sky and heatwave to severe heatwave conditions and strong surface winds.

The humidity was 61 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 45 degree Celsius, it stated.

The threshold for a heat wave is met when the maximum temperature of a weather station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in coastal areas, and 30 degrees in hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 notches.

A severe heat wave is declared if the departure from normal exceeds 6.4 notches.