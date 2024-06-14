Heatwave: 50 per cent of Delhi street vendors report income loss, says study

"80.08 per cent of street vendors observed a decline in customer numbers during heatwaves. 49.27 per cent of them have been experiencing a loss of income due to extreme climatic conditions," the report said.

A large number of respondents experienced health issues due to the hot weather. Irritability was the most common issue, affecting 73.44 per cent of respondents, followed by headaches (66.93 per cent), dehydration (67.46 per cent), sunburn (66.53 per cent), fatigue (60.82 per cent), and muscle cramps (57.37 per cent).

Seven out of eight women street vendors reported experiencing high blood pressure, while women in the middle age group raised concerns about delays in their menstrual cycles due to the extreme heat.

All the women who participated in the study reported that sleeplessness during the night has become quite common due to increased heat, and this results in exhaustion throughout the day.

Guddi, one of the women street vendors who operate a cane crusher, said, "After being exposed to the heat of the sun all day, I don’t feel like eating dinner at night. All I can think about is stretching my legs and going to sleep."

Seema Bhaskaran, Gender Lead at Transform Rural India, said excessive heat leads to exhaustion, dehydration, and urinary infections among women workers.

"Women working as street vendors, tea estate workers, and 'safia sathis' in low-paid precarious occupations are on the streets exposed to extreme heat. Their productivity is impacted, and they are exposed to illnesses. For women, sustenance tasks like fetching water, fuel wood, and fodder take longer and impact their health. Pregnant women can face issues of stillbirth and miscarriages," she said.