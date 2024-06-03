Reduction in heat wave intensity in next three days: Weather office

A reduction in the intensity of heatwave conditions is likely in the country over the next three days, the weather office said on Sunday, 3 June.

Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh was the hottest in the country with a maximum temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius.

Sirsa in Haryana and Ganganagar in Rajasthan sizzled at 45.4 degrees Celsius followed by Jhansi and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh which recorded 45.2 degrees Celsius each, and Prithvipur in Madhya Pradesh and Bhiwani in Haryana at 45.1 degrees.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heat wave conditions over northwest, central and east India were likely to continue with reduced intensity during the next three days.

The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 42.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal for the season.