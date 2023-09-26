No room in INDIA bloc for those who are with BJP: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) National President Akhilesh Yadav has made it clear that "those who are with the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) will not be taken on board the INDIA alliance".

He made this remark on Monday evening, 25 September in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur when asked about the possibility of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) being included in the INDIA bloc.

In an apparent jibe at the State Congress leadership for claiming that it was preparing to contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh said, "Why only 80? They may contest many more seats across the country. The Congress deserves to decide how many seats they want to contest, but when it comes to the INDIA alliance, the decision will be taken by the Congress' national leadership. When discussions are being held at the national level, then such questions should not come up. Such questions seem an attempt to create a rift in the alliance."

The SP National President was hopeful that the INDIA coalition would win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.