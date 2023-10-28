No 2nd marriage without govt approval in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma's new diktat

Employees of the Assam government cannot marry for a second time if their spouse is alive — unless the get the government's permission, instructed chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

So, even if they are allowed to by their personal law, the employees will have to take permission from the government.

Defending the decision that sparked controversy in Assam, Sarma said the this would reduce dispute over pensions within families.

"We have seen a number of times that after the death of a particular employee, two wives of that person demand the family pension. A lot of cases related to pension disbursal were pending due to the complications from this situation. Many widows were deprived from getting pension benefits due to this," Sarma said.

The chief minister also said that the rule is not new and it was always there in Assam government service rules. "It was not enforced earlier. Now, we are implementing the provisions in the Assam government service rule."