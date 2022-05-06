No sufficient ground to invoke sedition charge against Rana couple: Court

However, taking a note of the transcripts of the couple's speeches, the court said, "Undoubtedly, the applicants have crossed the lines of freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution. However, mere expression of derogatory or objectionable words may not be a sufficient ground for invoking the provisions contained in section 124A of IPC."



"The provisions would apply only when the written and spoken words have the tendency or intention of creating disorder or disturbance of public peace by resort to violence. Therefore, though the statements and acts of applicants are blameworthy, the same cannot be stretched too far to bring within the ambit of section 124A of IPC," it said.



The Mumbai police had arrested the Ranas on April 23 following their announcement of reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree', Thackeray's private residence in suburban Bandra. They were booked under various provisions of the IPC, including charges of sedition and promoting enmity. The couple walked out of jails on Thursday, a day after getting bail.



The Ranas in their bail plea had claimed that the call to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree' cannot be said to be an act to promote feelings of enmity or hatred and the charge under section 153(A) cannot be sustained.



Referring to section 124A, the court said a plain reading of the section would show that its application would be attracted when an accused brings or attempts to bring into hatred or attempts to excite disaffection towards the government established by law in India, by words either written or spoken or visible science or representations, etc.



The court noted that it is well-settled that section 124A cannot be invoked to penalise criticism of persons for the time being engaged in carrying on administration or strong words used to express disapprobation of the measures of government with a view to their improvement or alteration by lawful means. Similarly, comments, however strongly-worded, expressing disapprobation of actions of the government, without exciting those feelings which generate the inclination to cause public disorder by acts of violence, would not be penal.