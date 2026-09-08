No UAPA charges against seven foreigners held for terror conspiracy

The NIA on Tuesday, 8 September, filed a chargesheet against seven foreign nationals—including US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke—for illegal entry, stay and movement, but did not invoke the anti-terror law UA(P)A even though all were arrested in a terror conspiracy case for alleged links to ethnic armed groups in India.

The National Investigation Agency chargesheet, filed before special judge Prashant Sharma, accused the seven of offences under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act and said "more time is required to ascertain and verify the true and complete facts about the commission of offences under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act".

Dyke was arrested by the NIA from Kolkata airport, while Ukrainian citizens Petro Hurba, Taras Slyviak and Ivan Sukmanovskyi were arrested from Lucknow airport on 13 March.

Three other Ukrainians—Marian Stefankiv, Maksim Honcharuk and Viktor Kaminskyi—were arrested from Delhi airport the same day.

It was alleged that the group was operating as mercenaries.

The NIA had earlier registered the case against them under Section 18 (punishment for conspiracy) of the UA(P)A along with sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).