No wave in UP but people can still sense a wind of change after round five

The round five is over in Uttar Pradesh and the BJP is still looking for an escape velocity that can pull the party out of the anti-incumbency. If the first four phases proved troublesome for the ruling party, the fifth phase can bring some big upsets. Now, Dalit voters remain the only X-factor in this election, otherwise the writing is clear on the wall.

Two things are notable from the day when voters in 61 constituencies, spread over 12 districts, decided the fate of 693 candidates. One, the low turnout and the other, absence of Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya from his constituency Sirathu on the day of voting. Among other things to mention are the violence in Kunda constituency of Pratapgarh and a tight contest in Ayodhya. And certainly, the absence of a one-hour spike during the last hour in voting indicates the officials are trying to be neutral. There are so many other witnesses’ accounts, but they fall below in the pecking order.

As the voting for the fifth phase progressed on February 27, it became evident that the fight wasn't as easy as perceived by the ruling BJP. The party that has become habitual of riding the waves since 2017 is finding it difficult to gauge the people’s mood in an election that’s indicating a partially opposite wind. Though CM Yogi Adityanath is repeatedly claiming a strong pro-incumbency for his government, the signs are suggesting something different. Round after round, it is now evident that the people are fighting for their own and most of them want to see a change. This has turned the election from a multi-cornered fight to a bipolar one. The fifth phase isn’t a different story, however, the parties other than BJP and Samajwadi alliance may claim some consolation in this round.