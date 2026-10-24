Noida: 1 dead as fire engulfs five shops in Sector 126
Firefighters use six fire tenders to extinguish the blaze in the Raipur area; police begin further legal action
One person died after a fire broke out at five temporary shops in Noida’s Sector 126 Raipur area on Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters reached the spot and deployed six fire tenders to extinguish the blaze. During the operation, they found a man unconscious and rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, a police officer said.
Senior police officers were present at the site, and further legal action was being taken, the officer added.
Further details about the incident were awaited.