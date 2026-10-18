Greater Noida: Three kin arrested after 5 of family found dead

Three people, including the deceased man's two sisters and brother-in-law, are arrested.

Police suspect a property dispute may have preceded the deaths of a couple and their three children.

Post-mortem findings indicate possible poisoning; forensic reports are awaited.

Three people have been arrested on charges of abetment to suicide after a couple and their three children were found dead at their home in Nagla Padam village near Rabupura in Greater Noida, police said on Sunday.

The accused are Mahesh's elder sister Sunita, 45, younger sister Sapna, 32, and brother-in-law Shekhar alias Chandrashekhar, 50. They were arrested following a complaint filed by a relative, Rabupura station house officer Sujeet Upadhyay said.

According to police, Mahesh, 37, recorded a voice note on his mobile phone before his death, allegedly holding the three accused responsible for the deaths.

Preliminary inquiries with neighbours and relatives suggested that Sunita had allegedly influenced their mother, Chandrawati, to transfer in her name the house where Mahesh lived with her.