Greater Noida: 9 killed as fire engulfs double-decker bus on Yamuna Expressway

The blaze caused panic inside the vehicle. The blaze spread rapidly, prompting some passengers to jump through windows to escape. More than 20 people were safely evacuated, officials said.

Police and a fire tender stationed at the Jewar toll plaza responded to the incident. Four more fire tenders and a fire service unit were sent to the scene, and the fire was extinguished. Rescuers found nine people dead inside the bus. According to rescue personnel, they appeared to have died from burns or suffocation.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a spark or blast in the bus’s air-conditioning system may have ignited engine lubricating oil, causing the fire to spread. The cause remains under investigation.

Police are working to identify those who died. Officials said legal proceedings were under way following the registration of a case.

With IANS inputs