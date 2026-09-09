SC asks Greater Noida magistrate to explain notice to student over Jantar Mantar protest

The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned how a Greater Noida executive magistrate could issue a notice to a student who allegedly took part in the CJP-led Jantar Mantar protest, despite the court’s earlier direction that no penal action be taken against student protesters.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the court was surprised that the magistrate had issued the notice and said an explanation would be sought.

“We are surprised how can the magistrate dare to issue a notice when we have already annulled and directed that no action will be taken.. No penal action against any student. It was a clear-cut order,” the CJI said.

Senior Advocate Biswajeet Bhattacharya mentioned the matter before a three-judge bench headed by CJI Kant, arguing that the notice was contrary to the Supreme Court’s September 1 order. He said the subsequent withdrawal of the notice could not absolve the authorities if the action amounted to contempt of court.

“You are absolutely right. There is no question of taking action against our youth.. We have passed a clear order,” the CJI said.

“We will ask for explanation. Let him explain,” he added.