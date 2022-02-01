Noida: 'I-T recovers huge cash from ex-IPS officer's premises'

The Income Tax Department, which conducted search operation at the premises of a former IPS official in Noida Sector 50, have recovered unaccounted cash worth several hundred crores.



The cash was recovered during the search operation, which was initially called a survey operation. Bundles of currency notes of Rs 2,000 and 500 denominations were recovered. However, as of now, the department has not made any official statement.



As per an information, the former IPS official is said to be very close to Samajwadi Party.