Noida lift crash: 4 more workers succumb to injuries, death toll climbs to 8

Four more workers, who were hospitalised after a service lift crashed at an under-construction society in Noida Extension, succumbed to their injuries on Saturday, pushing the death toll in the incident to eight, officials said.

The lift had nine workers in it when it fell from the 14th floor of an under-construction tower at an Amrapali Dream Valley project site in Noida Extension, also known as Greater Noida (West), on Friday morning.

The long-stalled project is being completed by the state-run NBCC.