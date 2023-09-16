Noida lift crash: Toll rises to eight, Rs 25 lakh aid issued, official arrested

Four more workers who were hospitalised after a service lift crashed in an under-construction building society in Noida Extension succumbed to their injuries on Saturday, raising the death toll in the accident to eight, officials said.

A financial aid of Rs 25 lakh each has been granted to families of those killed, a senior officer said.

Police said they have made the first arrest in the case after nabbing a general manager of the contractual construction company involved in the project.