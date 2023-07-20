Noida Police invokes CrPC section 144; no namaz, puja at public places, roads

"At public places and roads, namaz or puja or processions or any other religious activity will remain totally prohibited. In unavoidable situations, permission for holding such activities would have to be taken from the commissioner of police or the additional commissioner of police or the deputy commissioners of police concerned of the three zones of the district," the order stated.

The police also said religious activities would not be held at any controversial place where there has not been a tradition of offering prayers and no one should encourage others to do so.

"Nobody would insult the religious texts of other faiths. There will be no religious posters, banners, flags on walls of religious places...," the police said in the order.

"Nobody would take pigs, dogs or any stray animals near religious places or on routes of permitted processions during religious gatherings to prevent hurting sentiments of any community nor would anyone encourage others to do so," it added.

The police also said during the period of the CrPC section 144 restrictions, legal action would be taken against those misbehaving with or assaulting any police official, civic authority worker, sanitation worker or health department official.