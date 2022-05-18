Non-cooperation results in massive annual loss in Ganga-Brahmaputra-Meghana basin

According to the initial estimates by the authors -- Ashok Swain and Sajid Karim -- from the UNESCO Chair on International Cooperation at Uppsala University, "due to limited or lack of cooperation on shared waters, GBM basin countries are losing more than USD 14.2 billion annually in the water, energy, food, and environment sectors."



The GBM basins' region is one of the most water-stressed regions and climate change impacts are further exacerbating the water, food, and energy security of the region. Most of these drivers and impacts are transboundary in nature and hence the need for better cooperation mechanisms at the basin and regional level.



One of the first such analyses for the GBM basins, the report has attempted to quantify the economic costs due to non-cooperation while the other social and cultural costs, including the differential impact across various countries, sectors, and social groups, are yet to be explored and quantified.



The research team -- led by Swain, professor of Peace and Conflict Research at the Uppsala University -- has analyzed the economic costs across the water, energy, food and environment sectors and has identified nine different costs of non-cooperation.



These include the adverse impact on the flow regime of the rivers and water availability; deteriorating water quality and associated health hazard; higher transportation cost due to lack of water connectivity; reduction of agricultural productivity and output; reduction in fisheries; increased environmental stress and degradation of ecosystems; adverse impact of climate change; untapped hydropower potential, higher energy price and energy insecurity and loss of life and livelihoods due to natural disasters.