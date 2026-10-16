Non-Hindus told to leave Ahmedabad garba; ‘not my message’, says popular folk singer

Singer Aditya Gadhvi distanced himself from an announcement asking Muslims and other non-Hindus to leave his Ahmedabad garba event

The VHP defended the announcement, saying Bajrang Dal volunteers had asked organisers to restrict entry

Gadhvi said his platform had been used without consultation and welcomed anyone attending garba with respect and devotion

Gujarati folk singer Aditya Gadhvi has distanced himself from an announcement asking Muslims and other non-Hindus to leave a garba event where he was performing, saying the demand did not reflect his views and his platform had been used without consultation.

The controversy followed the circulation of a video from Wednesday’s ‘Rang Morla ft. Aditya Gadhvi’ programme at Savvana Party Plot on Ahmedabad’s Shela Road.

In the footage, anchor and radio jockey Akash Trivedi is heard asking Muslims and other non-Hindus to leave the venue. He refers to the presence of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), saying its members had come to protect Sanatan Dharma.

Trivedi also announces a helpline number and asks participants to report people they consider suspicious.

Responding to criticism on social media, Gadhvi issued an Instagram statement rejecting any association with the announcement.

“What happened at the event was not my doing, and it was not my message,” he said.

The singer said a group had taken control of the backstage area and used his platform for an action he would not support. According to his statement, neither his team nor the anchor had been consulted or involved in the decision.