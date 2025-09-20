Non-judicial members of tribunals averse to passing orders against govt, must reflect: Chief Justice Gavai

Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai on Saturday raised concerns over the conduct of some non-judicial members of tribunals, typically former bureaucrats, stating that they appear hesitant to pass rulings against the government. He urged such members to reflect on their approach.

Speaking at the 10th All India Conference of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) 2025 in New Delhi, CJI Gavai addressed issues impacting the tribunal system and broader justice delivery in India. The conference was attended by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh.

The CJI highlighted that administrative tribunals function differently from courts, occupying a distinctive space between the executive and the judiciary. He noted that while some members are appointed from judicial backgrounds, many are former civil servants.

“This diversity is a strength, combining legal acumen and administrative experience,” he said, but added that it also necessitates consistent training and clear standards of eligibility and conduct.

"Judicial members would benefit from exposure to the nuances of public administration, while administrative members would require training in legal reasoning. I should not be taken otherwise because nowadays you don't know what you say and what comes on social media.

But as a judge, I have personally noticed that some of the administrative members -- some of the judges coming from the administration... do not forget that they come from the administration and... are averse to passing any order which will be against the government. So I think they should reflect on that..." the CJI stated.

He advocated for regular workshops and training programmes to help tribunal members improve their competence and confidence.