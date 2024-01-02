Normal life affected in Bihar after truck drivers observe strike against new hit-and-run law

Normal life in Bihar was severely affected on Tuesday after the drivers observed a complete strike over the new law which increases the jail term in hit-and-run cases.

The autorickshaw drivers also joined the strike, affecting the commuters badly across the state.

As per the new law, hit-and-run cases will now attract a 10-year jail term and a fine of Rs 7 lakh and the drivers association have been demanding that the new law should be withdrawn by the Centre with immediate effect.

A truck driver Arvind Kumar said that due to the new law there are possibilities that the accused driver will be lynched by the mob.

“As per the amended law, the drivers have been asked to pay Rs 10 lakh cash as compensations to the victims and also stop the vehicle to help them. If the drivers stop the vehicle after the accident, they will become the victim of mob lynching,” Kumar said.