Not against any institution: Mamata praises RKM, Bharat Sevashram amid row

Praising the Ramakrishna Mission or Bharat Sevashram Sangha for their philanthropic works, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday, May 20 said she was not against any institution but criticised one or two persons for indulging in politics.

Banerjee had on Saturday alleged that some monks of the two monastic orders were working "under instructions of the BJP". The statement drew sharp criticism from PM Narendra Modi who alleged that she was "under pressure from Muslim extremists" and was threatening these socio-religious organisations to "appease" the TMC's vote bank.

Addressing an election rally in Bankura's Onda, Banerjee said, "I am not against Ramakrishna Mission, why should I be against an institution or insult it? I have spoken about one or two persons."

The chief minister also praised Bharat Sevashram Sangha, saying that it works for the people. "I had spoken about Kartik Maharaj, he did not allow the Trinamool Congress agent to sit (at a polling booth) in Rejinagar," Banerjee said.