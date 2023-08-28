'Not entitled': centre opposes Bihar caste-based survey in SC

The Supreme Court on Monday was told by the union government that nobody except the Centre is entitled to conduct a census or any exercise akin to a census.

A short affidavit was filed by the office of the registrar general from the union home ministry in response to the batch of pleas challenging the caste-based survey in Bihar, placing the constitutional and legal position for consideration of the top court.

It said that the subject of census is covered in the Union List under Entry 69 in the VII schedule of the Constitution and the Census Act, 1948 "empowers only the Central Government to conduct the census".