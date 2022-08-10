Not following trends, 'Duranga' has life of its own: Gulshan Devaiah on Hindi adaptation of K-drama

"As actors, we have to make choices that sometimes we'll mislead people but that's not the purpose. What you don't see is what you don't understand, but once you see what you don't see then it's really simple.



"People who do have some kind of a psychological issue seem very complex but they can be very straightforward once you understand what exactly is the thing that's going on," he said.



As an actor, Devaiah said he likes to lay a foundation for his character and needs to understand its motivation.



"I have a lot of preconceived ideas because I use my imagination. Spontaneity comes into play after there is some groundwork. It's a combination of a lot of things to prepare but once I'm prepared then you have to allow your impulse to take over also. I'm not entirely spontaneous or entirely structured.



"It's a combination in which the percentage keeps changing from project to project. The preparation depends on when you feel you are ready. Experience also teaches you a lot, you're able to prepare when you are more experienced as an actor."



He also has horror thriller film "Blurrr" with Taapsee Pannu and Prime Video series "Dahaad", directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi.



The actor said he had a lot of fun working on "Blurrr", which marks the production debut of Pannu.



"'Blurrr' was shot mostly in Nainital and it was fun working on the film but it was really depressing weather because it was monsoons. That wasn't fun," he added.



"Dahaad", he said, probably had "the longest stint" for any series when it was under production. The show marks the series debut of Sonakshi Sinha.



"About 30 per cent of 'Dahaad' was shot pre-pandemic and then we had to wait. I play a cop and I really enjoyed it... We shot extensively in Rajasthan. There was a lot of preparation for it, there was a dialect coach. I will mostly be seen in a police uniform, so that was a lot of fun."



A nine-episode series, "Duranga" also stars Rajesh Khattar, Divya Sheth, Zakir Hussain, Barkha Bisht, Abhijit Khandkekar and Hera Mishra. It will start streaming on ZEE5 from August 19.