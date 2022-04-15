Not in one day, Sonam Kapoor's house burgled in span of 10-11 months

The first one was the robbery did not happen in a day. Since March 2021, the accused woman has been visiting the victim's house as a nurse. It was during this period, she observed that there were jewellery and cash in one almirah, the official said.



One day, as the accused took the victim to the almirah in a wheel-chair, she found that jewellery worth crores and cash in it. She told her husband about it and the duo conspired to steal it. "Naresh asked her to steal jewellery at intervals so that it could not be noticed easily. As per the plan, she used to steal jewellery at night," the police official said.



But as the saying goes from a popular TV series -- "The night is dark and full of terrors" -- it was not easy to even steal at night as the almirah containing the jewellery was not far from the victim.



The accused dealt with the problem with the help of 'sedatives'. The accused woman used to give sedatives to the victim at night so that the latter would not wake up and in the meantime she could steal the cash.



After stealing the jewellery, Aparna Ruth Wilson used to handover it to her husband, who further sold it to different jewellers of the city.



Gradually, the life of the accused husband and wife started changing. They paid off their debts, parental medical expenses and also purchased one second hand i-10 car from the stolen money.



Meanwhile, the accused jeweller was also nabbed after the prime accused were arrested. So far, the police have recovered 100 diamond pieces, six gold chains, six diamond bangles, a diamond bracelet, two tops (earrings), one brass coin and one i-10 car.