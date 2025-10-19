Not targeting anyone: Shivakumar on prior permission for use of govt property rule

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar defended the government’s decision to make prior permission mandatory for any private organisation, association, or group of persons to use government property or premises.

The order, issued on Saturday, requires all such entities to seek approval at least three days before any event or procession, even those on roads, parks, playgrounds, and waterbodies under government control.

Shivakumar clarified that the government was merely enforcing existing orders made by the previous BJP regime during Jagadish Shettar’s tenure as chief minister.

Shivakumar dismissed allegations that the order was specifically aimed at curbing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) activities, saying, "We have not spoken about anyone (specifically). Certain orders were made by the BJP government in the past... To implement those orders, we have redefined it. We have not made any changes." While the government order does not explicitly mention the RSS, its provisions are widely seen as targeting the organisation’s route marches and public gatherings.

The order stems from a cabinet decision on Thursday triggered by a letter from Panchayat Raj and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.