Not targeting anyone: Shivakumar on prior permission for use of govt property rule
Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar clarified that the government was merely enforcing existing orders made by the previous BJP regime during Jagadish Shettar’s tenure as chief minister
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar defended the government’s decision to make prior permission mandatory for any private organisation, association, or group of persons to use government property or premises.
The order, issued on Saturday, requires all such entities to seek approval at least three days before any event or procession, even those on roads, parks, playgrounds, and waterbodies under government control.
Shivakumar clarified that the government was merely enforcing existing orders made by the previous BJP regime during Jagadish Shettar’s tenure as chief minister.
Shivakumar dismissed allegations that the order was specifically aimed at curbing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) activities, saying, "We have not spoken about anyone (specifically). Certain orders were made by the BJP government in the past... To implement those orders, we have redefined it. We have not made any changes." While the government order does not explicitly mention the RSS, its provisions are widely seen as targeting the organisation’s route marches and public gatherings.
The order stems from a cabinet decision on Thursday triggered by a letter from Panchayat Raj and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, accused the RSS of conducting its shakhas (training sessions) in government and government-aided schools and on public grounds, where he alleged "slogans are shouted and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth."
Under the new order, any private association, society, trust, club, or group— registered or not — must apply for permission from the jurisdictional police commissioner or deputy commissioner of the district.
Permission is mandatory for any gathering exceeding ten people intending to hold rallies, marches, or common activities on government property. The organisers are also made liable for any damages or criminal liabilities arising from such events.
Karnataka authorities have already denied permission for an RSS route march scheduled for Sunday in Chittapur, citing concerns over potential disruption to peace and public order.
The government stressed this move aims to preserve, protect, and ensure proper utilisation of public properties, including schools, roads, parks, and playgrounds.
Shivakumar reiterated that the regulation applies equally to all and that the government is ensuring lawful and orderly use of government premises without bias towards any organisation.
