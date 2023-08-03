Noted Marathi poet Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor passes away

Noted Marathi poet and lyricist Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor, popularly known as Na Dho Mahanor, died in a hospital in Maharashtra's Pune city on Thursday morning due to old age-related ailments, a family member said.

He was 81. He was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic here for the last few days and was on ventilator support, his grandson Shashikant Mahanor said.

Born in 1942, Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor had been awarded Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award. He had also been a member of the state legislative council.