Nothing defamatory in comment on governor, Mamata Banerjee tells court

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday firmly stood by her statement that women had expressed fears about visiting Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, opposing a plea before Calcutta High Court by governor C.V. Ananda Bose for an interim order related to a defamation suit he filed against the CM and other TMC (Trinamool Congress) leaders.

Bose, represented by his lawyer, sought to restrain Banerjee, two newly elected MLAs and another TMC leader from making further comments in connection with alleged incidents at the Raj Bhavan.

In response, Banerjee's counsel S.N. Mookherjee argued before justice Krishna Rao that her remarks were a fair comment on issues of public interest, and hence not defamatory. Standing by her earlier comment, Banerjee’s lawyer submitted that she merely echoed the apprehensions of women over certain alleged activities in Raj Bhavan.

The counsel said he was ready to state on affidavit the names of the women who expressed such apprehensions. Arguments over the prayer for an interim order were concluded before the court of justice Rao, and an order is expected later.